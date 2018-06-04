YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/4/18)

  • PICS: Pete Davidson has not 1 but 2 Ariana Grande tattoos!! And people are saying his INSTA STORIES show just how thirsty he is…..too much??? Ariana Grande shared 1 PIC of the two of them pictured above

  • PICS: Kim & Kourtney Kardashian threw North West & Penelope the most insane “unicorn” birthday bash ever! This is fancier than most weddings I’ve been to!
  • Demi Lovato pulled a “PRANK” on her bodyguard by hiring a woman to sexually assault him & people are obviously pissed!
  • PICS: Caitlyn Jenner’s son, Brody Jenner, married a woman named Kaitlynn! And his sisters Kendall & Kylie didn’t bother showing up
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner has a $625 Gucci baby carrier for Stormi
  • PICS: Kat Von D has the most Goth wedding ever….and she wore a red dress!
  • OOPS! Katy Perry made a private post to Orlando Bloom public!

No you didn’t, @katyperry. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

  • PICS: People are worried Johnny Depp is sick because he’s so skinny!
  • Sofia Richie DUMPED Scott Disick for….cheating
  • Benedict Cumberbatch saved a cyclist from MUGGERS!
  • VIDEO: Patt Sajak screwed up a player’s name during the intros for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup & is now getting roasted on Twitter
  • The Flaming Lips want to make an album with Miley Cyrus’ URINE
  • Here’s how the Royals sneak IN AND OUT of Kensington Palace

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.