Wine lovers probably already know all about this, but as usual – I’m late to the party. *shrug*

I just saw the “19 Crimes” wine for the first time and was given the demonstration on how the wine label itself comes to life when using the free 19 Crimes app! Watch the video for yourself and go pick up a bottle to try it asap.

There’s several different labels to try…

And the video from 19 Crimes – “The Banished”

–Justin