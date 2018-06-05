Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/18)

- Kanye West opens up about his BIPOLAR DISORDER
- Rihanna BROKE UP with her billionaire boyfriend of a year because “she gets tired of men sometimes”
- Ariana Grande had a huge make-under & she’s even more gorgeous!
Reflecting on the year that changed everything, @arianagrande covers the July issue of @britishvogue, shot by @craigmcdeanstudio and styled by @kphelan123, wearing @chanelofficial, and interview by @gileshattersley. Hair by @chrisappleton1 and make-up by @markcarrassquillo, manicure by #NatalieMartins. On newsstands Friday 8 June.
- Reese Witherspoon is officially working on “LEGALLY BLONDE 3“!
- Lance Bass and his husband are having A BABY! CONGRATS!
- PICS: Just so you know, North West’s bag collection is worth more than yours!
- Lil Jon was on “The Bachelorette” to help Becca DESTROY her ex, Arie’s, stuff!
- PICS: Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley all went bowling together!
- VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone channels Cher in the new “Lip Sync Battle”
- VIDEO: Sara Gilbert speaks out about “Roseanne” being cancelled after Roseanne’s racist tweets
- VIDEO: John Mayer says Jennifer Lawrence won’t come near him because of his dating reputation
- Shawn Mendes proves he’s a huge Harry Potter fan during “Carpool Karoake”