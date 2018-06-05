YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/5/18)

  • Kanye West opens up about his BIPOLAR DISORDER
  • Rihanna BROKE UP with her billionaire boyfriend of a year because “she gets tired of men sometimes”
  • Ariana Grande had a huge make-under & she’s even more gorgeous!
  • Reese Witherspoon is officially working on “LEGALLY BLONDE 3“!
  • Lance Bass and his husband are having A BABY! CONGRATS!
  • PICS: Just so you know, North West’s bag collection is worth more than yours!
  • Lil Jon was on “The Bachelorette” to help Becca DESTROY her ex, Arie’s, stuff!
  • PICS: Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley all went bowling together!
  • VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone channels Cher in the new “Lip Sync Battle”
  • VIDEO: Sara Gilbert speaks out about “Roseanne” being cancelled after Roseanne’s racist tweets
  • VIDEO: John Mayer says Jennifer Lawrence won’t come near him because of his dating reputation
  • Shawn Mendes proves he’s a huge Harry Potter fan during “Carpool Karoake”

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
