Phone Tap PODCAST: Doodle And The Hobby Lobby

A couple of employees from an arts and crafts store wanted to play a joke on their boss, so they asked Jubal to call him first thing in the morning to tell him about an incident that took place the day before. Things get really WEIRD!

