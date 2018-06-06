Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: 10 Years After High School

A lot of people romanticize about the idea of getting back together with their first loves, and one of our listeners is hoping to reignite the spark that almost was!  But… you don’t always know what secrets people might be holding on to from the past, he sure is shocked when he finds out though!

About JohnSchulstadII

