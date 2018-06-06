Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/18)

  • PICS: Remember the girl who took a cardboard cutout of Danny Devito to prom??? He returned the favor by taking a cardboard cutout of her to Paddy’s!
  • TMZ is reporting that Kate Spade’s husband wanted a DIVORCE & Daily Mail says he had MOVED OUT….which makes the alleged SUICIDE NOTE even more telling….and Kate’s sister says the suicide was not “UNEXPECTED” …..the entire thing is simply heartbreaking. If you need help, call 1-800-273-8255
  • PICS: David Spade speaks out about the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade
  • Ariana Grande says she suffered from PTSD after the Manchester bombing
  • PICS: Selena Gomez is being accused of ripping off an artist’s work for her new music video
  • VIDEO: Gretchen Carlson said Miss America will no longer judge people’s looks
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner was spotted making out with Gigi & Bella Hadid’s little brother!
  • PICS: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are definitely back together & Instagram official
  • PICS: Paris Jackson goes topless to raise awareness for HIV testing
  • Jared Leto is getting his own JOKER MOVIE
  • Chris Farley’s family is SUING A BIKE COMPANY over the use of his name
  • Sofia Richie posted a bunch of PDA PICS to combat rumors that she and Scott Disick broke up
  • This 11-year-old is the cutest thing ever & her animal impressions are insane!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
