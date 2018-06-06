Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/6/18)

Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal …When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:18am PDT