Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/18)

- VIDEO: Taylor Swift has red hair in new music video & it looks sooooo good!
- OMG Reese Witherspoon just confirmed that “Legally Blonde 3” is happening with the best POST EVER!
It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 pic.twitter.com/i9zBrUpRCp
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 7, 2018
- A woman is now FREE because of Kim Kardashian’s actions!
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will be having babies RIGHT AWAY
- False alarm! Beyonce did not share new pics of the TWINS Sir & Rumi
- Kate Spade’s husband makes a STATEMENT, says she had been battling depression & the couple had been living separately for the last 10 months….and he was photographed wearing a WEIRD MOUSE MASK to escape the paparazzi
- PICS: Iggy Azalea is flaunting her impossible hourglass figure & booty
- Mila Kunis says there was a noticeable difference working with a female director….mainly there was NO YELLING
- Justin Bieber is STARRING in a new animated movie about Cupid
- There’s not ONE WOMAN in Forbe’s “100 Highest Paid Athletes” list
- Cardi B’s sister reveals she’s BISEXUAL
- Khloe Kardashian opened up about her STRUGGLES BREASTFEEDING
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey says judging “American Idol” was a “bleak experience”
- VIDEO: R&B singer K. Michelle spent 2 minutes on Instagram live topless
- PICS: The “Hot Felon” had a baby!
- Who else is excited for Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga’s new movie, “A Star is Born”??????