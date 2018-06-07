Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/7/18)

  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift has red hair in new music video & it looks sooooo good!

  • OMG Reese Witherspoon just confirmed that “Legally Blonde 3” is happening with the best POST EVER!

  • A woman is now FREE because of Kim Kardashian’s actions!
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will be having babies RIGHT AWAY
  • False alarm! Beyonce did not share new pics of the TWINS Sir & Rumi
  • Kate Spade’s husband makes a STATEMENT, says she had been battling depression & the couple had been living separately for the last 10 months….and he was photographed wearing a WEIRD MOUSE MASK to escape the paparazzi
  • PICS: Iggy Azalea is flaunting her impossible hourglass figure & booty
  • Mila Kunis says there was a noticeable difference working with a female director….mainly there was NO YELLING
  • Justin Bieber is STARRING in a new animated movie about Cupid
  • There’s not ONE WOMAN in Forbe’s “100 Highest Paid Athletes” list
  • Cardi B’s sister reveals she’s BISEXUAL
  • Khloe Kardashian opened up about her STRUGGLES BREASTFEEDING
  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey says judging “American Idol” was a “bleak experience”
  • VIDEO: R&B singer K. Michelle spent 2 minutes on Instagram live topless
  • PICS: The “Hot Felon” had a baby!
  • Who else is excited for Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga’s new movie, “A Star is Born”??????

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
