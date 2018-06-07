Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Duff Wants To Motivate You

Jubal calls a woman whose fiance is working extra hard to get in shape for the upcoming wedding. But there’s two issues with that. First, his trainer is RUTHLESS… and second, that trainers name is your resident meathead, Duff… and Duff has an idea to get the groom to go even harder!

About JohnSchulstadII

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.