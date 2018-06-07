Jubal calls a woman whose fiance is working extra hard to get in shape for the upcoming wedding. But there’s two issues with that. First, his trainer is RUTHLESS… and second, that trainers name is your resident meathead, Duff… and Duff has an idea to get the groom to go even harder!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Duff Wants To Motivate You
Jubal calls a woman whose fiance is working extra hard to get in shape for the upcoming wedding. But there’s two issues with that. First, his trainer is RUTHLESS… and second, that trainers name is your resident meathead, Duff… and Duff has an idea to get the groom to go even harder!