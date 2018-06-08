Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Elimidate

One of our listeners is really tired of having bad dates with people she meets on apps, so she decided to take matters into her own hands! And she actually accomplished something in two hours that most daters would take two years to do! Find out in the Second Date Update!

