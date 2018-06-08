Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/18)

We’re devastated to share that Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61. His influence and mark on the food, travel, and journalism community was extraordinary, inspiring a generation of writers, cooks, and explorers. In 2012, he wrote a piece for Bon Appétit about his childhood, his memories of his father, and raising his own daughter. We're re-sharing his words (and photos) today. "He taught me early that the value of a dish is the pleasure it brings you; where you are sitting when you eat it—and who you are eating it with—are what really matter. Perhaps the most important life lesson he passed on was: Don't be a snob. It's something I will always at least aspire to—something that has allowed me to travel this world and eat all it has to offer without fear or prejudice. To experience joy, my father taught me, one has to leave oneself open to it." The full essay is through the link in our profile. ——————————————————————— If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-talk (8255), or the Suicide Crisis Line, at 1-800-784-2433, or text 741741.

