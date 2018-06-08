Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/8/18)

- BREAKING NEWS The world has lost celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, he committed SUICIDE at age 61…said in a recent interview that he felt a “responsibility” to “at least TRY TO LIVE” for his 11-year-old daughter
We’re devastated to share that Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61. His influence and mark on the food, travel, and journalism community was extraordinary, inspiring a generation of writers, cooks, and explorers. In 2012, he wrote a piece for Bon Appétit about his childhood, his memories of his father, and raising his own daughter. We're re-sharing his words (and photos) today. "He taught me early that the value of a dish is the pleasure it brings you; where you are sitting when you eat it—and who you are eating it with—are what really matter. Perhaps the most important life lesson he passed on was: Don't be a snob. It's something I will always at least aspire to—something that has allowed me to travel this world and eat all it has to offer without fear or prejudice. To experience joy, my father taught me, one has to leave oneself open to it." The full essay is through the link in our profile. ——————————————————————— If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-talk (8255), or the Suicide Crisis Line, at 1-800-784-2433, or text 741741.
- PICS: Post Malone shows off his new face tattoo that reads “Always Tired” directly under his eyes….and yes, it’s real
Yesterday was one of the most surreal moments of my entire life. I had the absolute honor to tattoo @postmalone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND .I really dont even know how to explain the entire situation. So if you want to hear the story message me to book your next tattoo or come into the shop. Thanks again to everyone in the Post tour. I love you guys . And thank you to everyone who follows me in my journey. You make this possible. This is life-changing.
- Horrible news. Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 of SUICIDE
- PICS: Kelly Clarkson lost a ton of weight without working out!
- VIDEO: Watch George Clooney cry while Amal Clooney pays tribute to him & try not to tear up yourself!
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian says she used a joke about “The Apprentice” to break the ice in the Oval Office with Trump
- PICS: Roseanne was spotted outside her Utah home on the phone crying
- Nicki Minaj just revealed the new cover art for her new album “Queen”
#Queen 8|10|18 🙏🏽👑~ 📸 by the legendary #MertAndMarcus. My greatest work to date. Thank you for your patience & love. Pre-Order next week 🎀🦄 pic.twitter.com/kxxtACc1da
— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 7, 2018
- PICS: Kendall Jenner went totally topless on Instagram
- Heidi Fleiss says Charlie Sheen spent $400,000 on HOOKERS
- Kanye West updates his album to include a SLAVERY LYRIC & Kim Kardashian originally CRIED when Kanye told the world that “slavery was a choice”
- PICS: Pippa Middleton confirms pregnancy through exercise article