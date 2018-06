Take Steps with us at MOViN 92.5 and help support a great cause. The Take Steps Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is actively working to raise money for research, patient services, advocacy and professional education for people suffering from this incurable disease. This 5k held at Lincoln Park is just one of the many fundraising events held by the Take Steps foundation, and it’s fun for the whole family. if you took a photo with us, you can find it here!