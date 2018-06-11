Rondal recently got set up with by his sister, with a woman named Jamie. He thinks they are perfect for each other! mostly due to their shared interest in puzzles. One embarrassing thing happened on their date though, and his credit card got declined… that isn’t why she isn’t calling him back though! Find out in the 2nd Date Update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Puzzled
