YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/18)

  • Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are already ENGAGED after a few weeks of dating….Ariana CONFIRMED it on Twitter…and she may have already debuted the ring PICS HERE….they were spotted celebrating at Disneyland together & snapping VIDEOS
  • Justin Theroux is dating Emma Stone & Jennifer Aniston is reportedly “HUMILIATED” by it
  • Eminem is in trouble for using GUN SHOT NOISES as part of his set at Bonnaroo
  • PICS: Keegan-Michael Key got low key married & only announced it all after
  • VIDEO: Cardi B wants to hug God to thank him for all her recent success
  • VIDEO: Kate Upton celebrated her 26th birthday by posting a topless boomerang video
  • PICS: The Rock posted a pic of him feeding his girlfriend while she breastfed their baby
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian posted the cutest pic of baby True for her 2 month birthday

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.