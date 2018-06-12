Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/18)

- Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are already ENGAGED after a few weeks of dating….Ariana CONFIRMED it on Twitter…and she may have already debuted the ring PICS HERE….they were spotted celebrating at Disneyland together & snapping VIDEOS
- Justin Theroux is dating Emma Stone & Jennifer Aniston is reportedly “HUMILIATED” by it
- Eminem is in trouble for using GUN SHOT NOISES as part of his set at Bonnaroo
- PICS: Keegan-Michael Key got low key married & only announced it all after
- VIDEO: Cardi B wants to hug God to thank him for all her recent success
- VIDEO: Kate Upton celebrated her 26th birthday by posting a topless boomerang video
- PICS: The Rock posted a pic of him feeding his girlfriend while she breastfed their baby
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian posted the cutest pic of baby True for her 2 month birthday