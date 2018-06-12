Jubal calls a guy who is upset with the airlines, and has had his complaint brought up to the supervisor! That’s where Jubal comes in… and its a REALLY good thing that this is a phone call and not a video call… because what Jubal is doing is both shocking and embarrassing!
Phone Tap PODCAST: Naked Customer Service
