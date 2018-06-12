Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Ashes To Ashes

A young lady has reached out to us for some help because she is in one of the most awkward situations imaginable. It has to do with her roommate, and a mysterious package that was sent to her from her family… Unfortunately she loves it a little too much, and its already half gone… When you find out what it is you might be disgusted… or turned on… who knows.

About JohnSchulstadII

