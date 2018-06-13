One of our listeners came up with a date idea that we’ve never encountered on this show before… and even though it isn’t necessarily romantic, it’s definitely practical! The only thing is… some weird things go down on the date. Can they get past it and have a second date? Find out in the 2nd Date Update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Up In Smoke
One of our listeners came up with a date idea that we’ve never encountered on this show before… and even though it isn’t necessarily romantic, it’s definitely practical! The only thing is… some weird things go down on the date. Can they get past it and have a second date? Find out in the 2nd Date Update!