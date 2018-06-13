YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/18)

  • PICS: Pete Davidson spent $93,000 on Ariana Grande’s engagement ring 2 weeks ago!

  • And Pete had a tattoo of his EX GIRLFRIEND on his forearm….but he got that COVERED UP at least 4 days ago!
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian debuts blue hair for latest Yeezy photos….and she is now lobbying to get Twitter to add an EDIT BUTTON
  • Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault for a 2002 PENIS SLAPPING incident
  • Roseanne seriously considering forgoing PROFITS from a “Roseanne” spinoff!
  • NSFW PHOTOS: Kanye West launches new Yeezy campaign with totally nude, Kim Kardashian look-a-like model
  • Hilary Duff’s son wants to name the new baby COFANT CROISSANT
  • PICS: Ed Sheeran’s wax statue is sooooo good!
  • Kylie Jenner DELETED all photos of baby Stormi’s face!
  • Ryan Reynolds had the BEST RESPONSE to Kanye West ever!
  • Angelina Jolie in danger of LOSING CUSTODY of the kids?????
  • Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are reportedly BACK TOGETHER
  • Here’s the first look at Disney’s new live action “Dumbo” remake

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.