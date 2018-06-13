Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/18)

- PICS: Pete Davidson spent $93,000 on Ariana Grande’s engagement ring 2 weeks ago!
- And Pete had a tattoo of his EX GIRLFRIEND on his forearm….but he got that COVERED UP at least 4 days ago!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian debuts blue hair for latest Yeezy photos….and she is now lobbying to get Twitter to add an EDIT BUTTON
- Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault for a 2002 PENIS SLAPPING incident
- Roseanne seriously considering forgoing PROFITS from a “Roseanne” spinoff!
- NSFW PHOTOS: Kanye West launches new Yeezy campaign with totally nude, Kim Kardashian look-a-like model
- Hilary Duff’s son wants to name the new baby COFANT CROISSANT
- PICS: Ed Sheeran’s wax statue is sooooo good!
- Kylie Jenner DELETED all photos of baby Stormi’s face!
- Ryan Reynolds had the BEST RESPONSE to Kanye West ever!
- Angelina Jolie in danger of LOSING CUSTODY of the kids?????
- Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are reportedly BACK TOGETHER
- Here’s the first look at Disney’s new live action “Dumbo” remake