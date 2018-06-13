Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: Do You Party Hard

Jubal called a guy who recently had a great interview for a job that he’s been hoping to get for months… he just has to answer one last question from the hiring manager… The question is…”DO YOU PARTY HARD!?” Wait till you hear his response!

