Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/14/18)

  • Is Beyonce really pregnant with their 4th BABY???? Fans are certain after seeing her on tour! And LeBron James’ mother’s ex fiance (did you follow that???) is accusing Beyonce of CHEATING on Jay Z with LeBron! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]

  • PICS: Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber ENGAGED?!?!??! Hailey flashed a huge ring on her left hand while out with Bieber!
  • PICS SUPER SPOILER: Sophie Turner got a “Games of Thrones” tattoo & fans think it just ruined the entire ending of the show!
  • Tiffany Haddish finally reveals WHO BIT BEYONCE! It was Sanaa Lathan
  • Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana calls Selena Gomez “UGLY”
  • PICS: Kelly Clarkson has lost 37 lbs but weightless was never the goal
  • 14-year-old “Stranger Things” star, Millie Bobby Brown, forced to delete Twitter after becoming the target of HORRIBLE HOMOPHOBIC MEMES!
  • “Clueless” is becoming a MUSICAL 
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian taught the grandma she help free from prison, Alice Johnson, all about the wonders of Snapchat filters yesterday
  • Dave Chappelle, Tina Fey & Donald Glover top the list for the MOST POWERFUL PEOPLE IN COMEDY
  • PICS: All eyes were on Rihanna spilling out of her gown at the “Ocean’s 8” after party!
  • Tom Cruise stood up to producers who wanted Lea Thompson to be NAKED in a movie they did together
  • PICS: Kevin Smith has lost 43 pounds since his heart attack!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
