One of our listeners went on a date that seemed to be going well… then she completely FREAKED out about his personal hobbies. If that wasn’t enough, her date attempted to end the night with a clever line…but it could be the reason he’s not getting a call back.
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Like A Good Neighbor
