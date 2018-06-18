Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Like A Good Neighbor

One of our listeners went on a date that seemed to be going well… then she completely FREAKED out about his personal hobbies. If that wasn’t enough, her date attempted to end the night with a clever line…but it could be the reason he’s not getting a call back.

About AyshaneSivells

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.