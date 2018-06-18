Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/18)

- Here are the BEST LYRICS from Jay Z & Beyonce’s surprise album, “Everything is Love”, they dropped on Saturday!!! And here’s the NSFW VIDEO they shot in The Louvre in Paris!
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian may actually consider running for political office or becoming a lawyer without going to school! “Never say never!”
- PICS: The best & worst dressed from the MTV Awards includes Kim Kardashian in cornrows
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were making out all over NYC this weekend
- Pete Davidson was on a BREAK with his girlfriend of 3 years when he started dating Ariana Grande! And Ariana TEASED their new apartment with a Sponge Bob pic
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend looks really miserable at her concert
- Cardi B, Offset & their future baby are on the cover of Rolling Stone
- PICS: Gal Gadot just gave us the first look at the new “Wonder Woman”
- VIDEO: Listen to Gwen Stefani sing “Happy Birthday Blakey” to Blake Shelton
- VIDEO: An audience member faints during Tom Hanks’ play so he ad-libs while the situation is handled to keep people from leaving!
- VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown pulls out of MTV Awards because of a split kneecap!
- VIDEO: Tommy Lee’s son posts an old video of him punching his dad out on Father’s day!
- PICS: Looks like Khloe Kardashian & baby True are back in LA