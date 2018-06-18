YouTube Credit: <a href="http://www.youtube.com/"

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/18)

  • Here are the BEST LYRICS from Jay Z & Beyonce’s surprise album, “Everything is Love”, they dropped on Saturday!!! And here’s the NSFW VIDEO they shot in The Louvre in Paris!

  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian may actually consider running for political office or becoming a lawyer without going to school! “Never say never!”
  • PICS: The best & worst dressed from the MTV Awards includes Kim Kardashian in cornrows
  • VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were making out all over NYC this weekend
  • Pete Davidson was on a BREAK with his girlfriend of 3 years when he started dating Ariana Grande! And Ariana TEASED their new apartment with a Sponge Bob pic
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend looks really miserable at her concert
  • Cardi B, Offset & their future baby are on the cover of Rolling Stone
  • PICS: Gal Gadot just gave us the first look at the new “Wonder Woman”
  • VIDEO: Listen to Gwen Stefani sing “Happy Birthday Blakey” to Blake Shelton
  • VIDEO: An audience member faints during Tom Hanks’ play so he ad-libs while the situation is handled to keep people from leaving!
  • VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown pulls out of MTV Awards because of a split kneecap!
  • VIDEO: Tommy Lee’s son posts an old video of him punching his dad out on Father’s day!
  • PICS: Looks like Khloe Kardashian & baby True are back in LA

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.