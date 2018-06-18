YouTube Credit: VIDEO: Strong Wind Sends Porta-Potties into the Air It was just a fun day at the park until a strong wind picked up, hurling porta-potties through the air! Everyone rushed to hold down their blankets and chairs but nothing was stopping the toilets from flying far, far away. 18 June porta potty video viral wind 2018-06-18 AyshaneSivells Share tweet About AyshaneSivells Previous Street Hit @ Jimmy Johns/Strawberry Festival in Marysville (6-16-18) Next Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/18) Related Articles PODCAST: Loser Line (6/18/18) June 18, 2018 PODCAST: Laser Stories (6/18/18) June 18, 2018 PODCAST: Jubal Meets Our New Intern “Ayshané” June 18, 2018