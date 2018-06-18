YouTube Credit:

VIDEO: Strong Wind Sends Porta-Potties into the Air

It was just a fun day at the park until a strong wind picked up, hurling porta-potties through the air! Everyone rushed to hold down their blankets and chairs but nothing was stopping the toilets from flying far, far away.

