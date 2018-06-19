YouTube Credit: <a href="http://www.youtube.com/"

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/19/18)

  • Chris Pratt’s acceptance speech for the MTV Generational Award was 9 RULES for the next generation!! And BTW, Chris Pratt was spotted on A DATE with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter!

  • Kim Kardashian is now trying to prove the innocence of a DEATH ROW INMATE in California
  • VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman hands over his MTV Hero Award to the real life Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr.
  • Rapper XXXTentacion was SHOT DEAD at the age of 20 during what looks like a robbery outside a motorcycle dealership…his last INSTAGRAM POST was him talking about dying young…Kanye West & more stars HONOR the late artist
  • John Legend posts an awesome father’s day pic shouting out Chrissy Teigen for being the best momma!
  • Tiffany Haddish ROASTS the Kardashians & it’s obviously hysterical!
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga surprises the crowd to give “Black Motherf—-g  Panther'” the award for Best Movie!
  • Mindy Kaling says she won’t let WHITE MALE CRITICS dictate her movie career
  • Heather Locklear HOSPITALIZED after attacking her parents & threatening to shoot herself
  • Ariana Grande is worth SO MUCH MONEY

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.