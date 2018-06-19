Credit: BigStockPhoto.com

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Two Friends One Cheater

One of our listeners has a really big secret…Two of her friends are dating and she just found out some juicy information that could change their relationship forever! She can’t decide who’s side she should be on. Listen to the scandal in this week’s Awkward Tuesday Phone Call!

