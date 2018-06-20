YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/18)

  • Beyonce & Jay Z show a video of them in bed during their concert….and Blue Ivy’s RESPONSE to seeing it is the best thing ever!!!

  • Eva Longoria gave birth to her FIRST BABY, a boy named Santiago Enrique
  • VIDEO: Jared Leto is getting roasted for his look on “The Tonight Show” and our favorite is definitely “Popsicle Jesus”

  • Cops fired RUBBER BULLETS at the crowd that gathered to honor the late rapper XXTentacion
  • PICS: A fan wanted a pic with Jason Momoa but her husband wasn’t comfortable with her alone with the movie star…and the result is hysterical!
  • PICS: North West was caught getting into Kim Kardashian’s makeup and the results are so freaking adorable!
  • Cardi B’s NET WORTH has skyrocketed so fast it’s mind blowing!
  • PICS: Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend just broke up with her in a dramatic Instagram post
  • PICS: Here’s Chrissy Teigen steaming her vagina, in case you missed it
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian was spotted in LA with Tristan & is now going to address the cheating on KUWTK
  • PICS: Michael B. Jordan looks amazing in the new teaser pic for “Creed”
  • Actors, producers & artists employed by Fox might be getting ready to leave to PROTEST THEIR NEWS department
  • Here’s the list of the SADDEST, most tear jerking songs from Disney Movies….”Up”‘s “Married Life” came in 2nd, can you guess 1st?
  • A REBOOT of “The Nanny” could be happening according to Fran Drescher
  • Here’s everyone that’ll be part of the 2018 ESPN “BODY ISSUE“…and here is the teaser

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.