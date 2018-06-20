Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/20/18)

- Beyonce & Jay Z show a video of them in bed during their concert….and Blue Ivy’s RESPONSE to seeing it is the best thing ever!!!
Blue watching the interlude of her parents in bed LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lcHqubL67p
— tink. (@MissTink__) June 19, 2018
- Eva Longoria gave birth to her FIRST BABY, a boy named Santiago Enrique
- VIDEO: Jared Leto is getting roasted for his look on “The Tonight Show” and our favorite is definitely “Popsicle Jesus”
my dude, tell me why jared leto looks like a popsicle jesus rn lmao#PopsicleJesus pic.twitter.com/0Mhibt111e
— BigButteryBiscuit (@SoftandFlaky) June 19, 2018
- Cops fired RUBBER BULLETS at the crowd that gathered to honor the late rapper XXTentacion
- PICS: A fan wanted a pic with Jason Momoa but her husband wasn’t comfortable with her alone with the movie star…and the result is hysterical!
- PICS: North West was caught getting into Kim Kardashian’s makeup and the results are so freaking adorable!
- Cardi B’s NET WORTH has skyrocketed so fast it’s mind blowing!
- PICS: Blac Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend just broke up with her in a dramatic Instagram post
- PICS: Here’s Chrissy Teigen steaming her vagina, in case you missed it
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian was spotted in LA with Tristan & is now going to address the cheating on KUWTK
- PICS: Michael B. Jordan looks amazing in the new teaser pic for “Creed”
- Actors, producers & artists employed by Fox might be getting ready to leave to PROTEST THEIR NEWS department
- Here’s the list of the SADDEST, most tear jerking songs from Disney Movies….”Up”‘s “Married Life” came in 2nd, can you guess 1st?
- A REBOOT of “The Nanny” could be happening according to Fran Drescher
- Here’s everyone that’ll be part of the 2018 ESPN “BODY ISSUE“…and here is the teaser
The 10th annual Body Issue drops June 25 … and we've got the full roster of athletes right here. pic.twitter.com/1XyfnOBntk
— ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2018