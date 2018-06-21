YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/21/18)

VIDEO: Pete Davidson talks about being engaged to Ariana Grande, “It’s f*****g lit.”

  • ABC is bringing back “Lost” but as a REALITY SHOW?!?!?
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez stars in a new short film by the guy who directed her “Fetish” music video & some of her fans care CREEPED OUT
  • Police ARREST a suspect in XXXTentacion’s murder
  • NSFW PICS: Christina Aguilera goes topless & bares it all to promote her new album “Liberation”
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen is the master of trolling her own husband on social media & her last Insta post is more proof!
  • VIDEO: Charlize Theron sparred with a boxing champ as a surprise for his birthday
  • VIDEO: Will Smith posted an adorable video of Jada Pinkett Smith breaking it down in Budapest

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
