Credit: buso23

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Im With The Landscaper

One of our listeners misses the steamy hookup she had with her landscaper, so she calls the show for an update. She’s head over heels for this guy…but he’s confused why she’s calling him. This phone call leaves everyone including our hosts fired up…What really happened here!?

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.