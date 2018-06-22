One of our listeners misses the steamy hookup she had with her landscaper, so she calls the show for an update. She’s head over heels for this guy…but he’s confused why she’s calling him. This phone call leaves everyone including our hosts fired up…What really happened here!?
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Im With The Landscaper
