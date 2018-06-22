Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/18)

- Seth Rogen just called out Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande for their obnoxiously cute Instagram posts
- VIDEO: Demi Lovato drops surprise single telling the world she’s “Not sober anymore”
- PICS: Pink & Carey Hart paid their daughter $100 to let them pull her tooth out!
- Kanye West told Kim Kardashian that she had the WORST STYLE & cleaned out her closet getting rid of 250 pairs of shoes, only letting her keep 2!
- ABC is officially doing a “Roseanne” spin off WITHOUT Roseanne!
- MTV is BRINGING BACK “Daria”, “Real World”, “Made” & “Aeon Flux”
- VIDEO: Kanye West sobs at the Louis Vuitton fashion show because his longtime friend Virgil Abloh is the fashion house’s first African-American to hold the title of menswear artistic director!
- Rolling Stones NEW INTERVIEW with Johnny Depp covers his bad marriages, love for Quaaludes, and his lifestyle he can’t afford…it’s a wild ride
- Justin Bieber is NOT MARRIED or engaged, he and Hailey Baldwin are just messing with the paparazzi
- PICS: Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted the best “10 Things I Hate About You” #TBT with Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Larisa Oleynik
- Mr. T is trying to convince Quaker to bring back Mr. T Cereal….and we are all for it!
It would be cool if Mr.T cereal made a comeback! Yeah..that would be cool! What do you think? #mrt #ipitythefool #breakfast #QuakerWholeOats #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/W0rti7NZrW
— Mr. T (@MrT) June 21, 2018
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore says she once spray painted an ex’s car!
- VIDEO: Honest trailers just did “Jurassic Park 3” and it’s hysterical!
- PICS: Dean Cain is officially an Idaho State Police Reserve officer!
- Paul McCartney did “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden & it was what legends are made of!