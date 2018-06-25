Even the most perfect woman has her flaws…and one of our listeners is shocked with this second date update because she ALWAYS gets a call back. One tiny thing she does is almost UNBEARABLE for her date… Will he be able to accept her habits?
2nd Date Update PODCAST: Fish That Swim
Even the most perfect woman has her flaws…and one of our listeners is shocked with this second date update because she ALWAYS gets a call back. One tiny thing she does is almost UNBEARABLE for her date… Will he be able to accept her habits?