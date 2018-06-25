Credit: Voy

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Fish That Swim

Even the most perfect woman has her flaws…and one of our listeners is shocked with this second date update because she ALWAYS gets a call back. One tiny thing she does is almost UNBEARABLE for her date… Will he be able to accept her habits?

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.