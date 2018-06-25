Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/18)

- The cops tried to shutdown the LIVE BROADCAST of the BET Awards Red Carpet
Lol @CassieSuper @TerrenceJ & @TheRealTank interview got interrupted on live tv 😂. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ok3SBOT7Yr
— B E A N Z | Thanos’ Personal Photographer 📸. (@PhotosByBeanz) June 24, 2018
- Kim Kardashian says “I’m over SELFIES”
- Ariana Grande posted a video of her STRADDLING Pete Davidson and singing a “The Lion King” song…and she’s DENYING PREGNANCY rumors!
Ariana via her instagram Story #7 pic.twitter.com/70VALvwE5d
— Ariana World Update (@Arianaworldupd2) June 22, 2018
- VIDEO: Seth Rogen denied Paul Ryan a photo in front of his teenage sons
- Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump are in a TWITTER WAR
- PICS: Emma Watson and “Glee” star Chord Overstreet caught making out on the street!
- PICS: Selena Gomez & Jack Black meet fans at a Children’s Hospital Annual Prom
- Anthony Bourdain had NO NARCOTICS in his system at the time of his death
- PICS: Amber Heard, Mira Sorvino, Lena Dunham, Sia, Joshua Jackson, Cara Santana, Katie Lowes, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin were all at the border to protest family separations
- VIDEO: Tom Brady attempted to sing along at a U2 concert & this video might haunt your dreams forever
- PICS: Madonna wrote a love letter to a woman named Amanda in 1991
- Jamie Foxx HOSTED the BET Awards like his career depended on it!