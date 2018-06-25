YouTube Credit: NJ.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/25/18)

  • The cops tried to shutdown the LIVE BROADCAST of the BET Awards Red Carpet

  • Kim Kardashian says “I’m over SELFIES”
  • Ariana Grande posted a video of her STRADDLING Pete Davidson and singing a “The Lion King” song…and she’s DENYING PREGNANCY rumors!

  • VIDEO: Seth Rogen denied Paul Ryan a photo in front of his teenage sons
  • Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump are in a TWITTER WAR
  • PICS: Emma Watson and “Glee” star Chord Overstreet caught making out on the street!
  • PICS: Selena Gomez & Jack Black meet fans at a Children’s Hospital Annual Prom
  • Anthony Bourdain had NO NARCOTICS in his system at the time of his death
  • PICS: Amber Heard, Mira Sorvino, Lena Dunham, Sia, Joshua Jackson, Cara Santana, Katie Lowes, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin were all at the border to protest family separations
  • VIDEO: Tom Brady attempted to sing along at a U2 concert & this video might haunt your dreams forever
  • PICS: Madonna wrote a love letter to a woman named Amanda in 1991
  • Jamie Foxx HOSTED the BET Awards like his career depended on it!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
