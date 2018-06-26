YouTube Credit: Empty Days

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/18)

  • Kanye West says he thought Kim Kardashian would DIVORCE HIM after his “slavery is a choice” TMZ outburst
  • Ariana Grande sampled a 68 year old man on her new song & he doesn’t expect to GET PAID

  • Khloe Kardashian opens up about the “ENORMOUS REBUILDING” it took to “even coexist” after Tristan’s cheating
  • Just hours after Heather Locklear is bailed out of jail, she is HOSPITALIZED for an overdose but appears to be recovering well
  • Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist tried to TALK HIM OUT of his Ariana Grande tattoos….and Ariana CLAPS BACK at haters on social media…and he just wished her the sweetest BIRTHDAY MESSAGE
  • PICS: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes daughter, sold lemonade for $2 at NYC Pride
  • Tiffany Haddish says Drake STOOD HER UP for a date once!
  • VIDEO: Katherine Heigl apologizes for posing for pics & joking around in a cemetery with her husband

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
