Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/18)

- Cardi B confirms she and Offset did SECRETLY MARRY last September after being OUTED BY TMZ….and when Offset PROPOSED on stage they were already hitched!
This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018
- Kanye West says he thought Kim Kardashian would DIVORCE HIM after his “slavery is a choice” TMZ outburst
- Ariana Grande sampled a 68 year old man on her new song & he doesn’t expect to GET PAID
- Khloe Kardashian opens up about the “ENORMOUS REBUILDING” it took to “even coexist” after Tristan’s cheating
- Just hours after Heather Locklear is bailed out of jail, she is HOSPITALIZED for an overdose but appears to be recovering well
- Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist tried to TALK HIM OUT of his Ariana Grande tattoos….and Ariana CLAPS BACK at haters on social media…and he just wished her the sweetest BIRTHDAY MESSAGE
- PICS: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes daughter, sold lemonade for $2 at NYC Pride
- Tiffany Haddish says Drake STOOD HER UP for a date once!
- VIDEO: Katherine Heigl apologizes for posing for pics & joking around in a cemetery with her husband