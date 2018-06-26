One of our listeners is an entrepreneur who believes in the power of old Disney movies…One of his recent business plans fell through and he’s afraid to tell his friend the bad news. They were really depending on him for some extra cash for their wedding… Listen to his Awkward Tuesday Phone Call now!
PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Disney Vault
