2nd Date Update PODCAST: In A Van Down By The River

This guy has got it ALL! He’s smart, attractive, and funny…yet he just can’t get a call back from his softball sweetheart. When we call her for a 2nd Date Update, she admits she can’t handle this guy’s life choices… Find out where he comes up short in the update!

