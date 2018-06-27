This guy has got it ALL! He’s smart, attractive, and funny…yet he just can’t get a call back from his softball sweetheart. When we call her for a 2nd Date Update, she admits she can’t handle this guy’s life choices… Find out where he comes up short in the update!
2nd Date Update PODCAST: In A Van Down By The River
This guy has got it ALL! He’s smart, attractive, and funny…yet he just can’t get a call back from his softball sweetheart. When we call her for a 2nd Date Update, she admits she can’t handle this guy’s life choices… Find out where he comes up short in the update!