Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/18)

PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I’m gonna keep on smiling though 😃 🛑 STOP TROLLING 🛑 STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! ❤️ #FixYourHeart

A post shared by Lonnie Chavis (@lonniechavis) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT