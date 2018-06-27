Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/18)

- Bella Hadid CRASHED a High School Prom & even got a ride on a party bus!
- VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson were caught on camera singing Karaoke together for her birthday & it’s adorable!
- Lindsay Lohan REFUSED to do a photo shoot for a New York Times interview because they wouldn’t pay her (they never pay for interviews or photos)
- PICS: Kim Kardashian claimed days ago she’s over selfies…and then posts a selfie
- VIDEO: Jessica Simpson is getting mom shamed for her husband Eric throwing their son Ace into the air in the pool when he has a broken arm
- The 10-year-old actor from “This Is Us” has the most amazing response to internet trolls who have been bullying him about the gap in his teeth
- Bella Thorne found out her show might be CANCELED on Twitter!
- VIDEO: Hilary Duff did a gender reveal
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure is pretty spot on
- VIDEO: Stephen Colbert calls Jimmy Fallon & Conan to get help in how to handle Trump calling them “late night lowlifes”
- VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says it wasn’t “necessary” to fire Roseanne and they should have someone else play her on the show
- Here are the MOST SHAZAMED artists & songs of the year so far