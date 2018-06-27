Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/27/18)

  • Bella Hadid CRASHED a High School Prom & even got a ride on a party bus!

😄 #BellaHadid on a school’s prom bus today.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on

  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson were caught on camera singing Karaoke together for her birthday & it’s adorable!
  • Lindsay Lohan REFUSED to do a photo shoot for a New York Times interview because they wouldn’t pay her (they never pay for interviews or photos)
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian claimed days ago she’s over selfies…and then posts a selfie
  • VIDEO: Jessica Simpson is getting mom shamed for her husband Eric throwing their son Ace into the air in the pool when he has a broken arm
  • The 10-year-old actor from “This Is Us” has the most amazing response to internet trolls who have been bullying him about the gap in his teeth
  • Bella Thorne found out her show might be CANCELED on Twitter!
  • VIDEO: Hilary Duff did a gender reveal
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure is pretty spot on
  • VIDEO: Stephen Colbert calls Jimmy Fallon & Conan to get help in how to handle Trump calling them “late night lowlifes”
  • VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld says it wasn’t “necessary” to fire Roseanne and they should have someone else play her on the show
  • Here are the MOST SHAZAMED artists & songs of the year so far

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.