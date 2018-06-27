Credit: Youtube

Phone Tap PODCAST: Maintain The Edge

Jubal gets to play out his dream of being the big boss of a company! He prank calls a new recruit and gets him inspired about the new job…or maybe to quit. The recruit should be willing to do ANYTHING for the company…listen to these crazy questions in the PHONE TAP!

