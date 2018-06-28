Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/18)

  • VIDEO: Ed Sheeran is getting sued for $100 million for stealing “Let’s Get It On” for his mega hit “Thinking Out Loud”….and once you hear it, you can’t unhear it!
  • OMG Kim Kardashian sold her house to a Ukrainian billionaire (the co founder of WhatsApp) & part of the deal required Kim to promote the wife’s SINGING CAREER…and she’s sooooo bad! Watch below.

  • PICS: Cardi B’s baby shower was seriously lit

  • Facebook is trying a new feature where you can BLOCK anything from spoilers to the Kardashians!
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian actually had to ask Tristan Thompson to unblock her on social media
  • Members of the Jackson family MOURN THE LOSS of Joe Jackson at 89…however, Michael Jackson LEFT HIM OUT of the his will!
  • VIDEO: Mel B confirms that a Spice Girls reunion is definitely happening
  • Scarlett Johansson is adamantly denying that she AUDITIONED to be Tom Cruise’s girlfriend
  • PICS: Priyanka Chopra finally confirmed her relationship with Nick Jonas on social media!
  • Did Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx really call off their $300,000 WEDDING because of trust issues???
  • PICS: Floyd Mayweather bought himself an $18 million watch!
  • “Game of Thrones” star actor HATED that Ed Sheeran cameo too!
  • PICS: Here’s the first look of Kristen Wiig as the villain, Cheetah, in the upcoming “Wonder Women 1984”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio shared a pic of him and Brad Pitt on the set of their upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

