Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/28/18)

- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran is getting sued for $100 million for stealing “Let’s Get It On” for his mega hit “Thinking Out Loud”….and once you hear it, you can’t unhear it!
- OMG Kim Kardashian sold her house to a Ukrainian billionaire (the co founder of WhatsApp) & part of the deal required Kim to promote the wife’s SINGING CAREER…and she’s sooooo bad! Watch below.
- PICS: Cardi B’s baby shower was seriously lit
- Facebook is trying a new feature where you can BLOCK anything from spoilers to the Kardashians!
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian actually had to ask Tristan Thompson to unblock her on social media
- Members of the Jackson family MOURN THE LOSS of Joe Jackson at 89…however, Michael Jackson LEFT HIM OUT of the his will!
- VIDEO: Mel B confirms that a Spice Girls reunion is definitely happening
- Scarlett Johansson is adamantly denying that she AUDITIONED to be Tom Cruise’s girlfriend
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra finally confirmed her relationship with Nick Jonas on social media!
- Did Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx really call off their $300,000 WEDDING because of trust issues???
- PICS: Floyd Mayweather bought himself an $18 million watch!
- “Game of Thrones” star actor HATED that Ed Sheeran cameo too!
- PICS: Here’s the first look of Kristen Wiig as the villain, Cheetah, in the upcoming “Wonder Women 1984”
- Leonardo DiCaprio shared a pic of him and Brad Pitt on the set of their upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”