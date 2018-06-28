Credit: Oleg Troino

Phone Tap PODCAST: Google Earth Peeper

Jubal calls a woman to tell her some bad news… Apparently, the GoogleEarth van was in her neighborhood a few weeks ago and it captured a SCANDALOUS picture of her doing something in her backyard… And now the photo is ALL OVER the internet. Hear her reaction in the Phone Tap!

