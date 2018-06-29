YouTube Credit: Dogs Are Awesome

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/29/18)

  • Drake finally CONFIRMS HIS SON in his song lyrics, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid” and he only met the mother of his child 2 TIMES before the adult film star got pregnant! Plus, one of his other new songs on his album “Scorpion” is an UNRELEASED Michael Jackson track!

  • NSFW PICS: OMG Tom Brady just made the most NSFW comment about Gisele Bundchen’s butt and I don’t think I’ll recover from this
  • Sasquatch Music Festival is OVER! There will be no 2019 show
  • PICS: You can actually buy items from Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kris Humphries…monogrammed pillows anyone?
  • Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes GOING STRONG despite breakup rumors
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian is getting MOM SHAMED for piercing 2 month old baby True’s ears
  • Sam Smith is going “through some sh**” after his BREAKUP
  • PICS: Lady Gaga is trying to bring back platform stilettos….are you here for it?
  • VIDEO: Beyonce feat Jay Z “Crazy In Love” is Rolling Stone’s Best Song of the Century so far…see who else made the list!
  • Hailey Baldwin is purging herself from Shawn Mendes by DELETING all the old pics of him

 

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
