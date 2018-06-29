Credit: BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Cricket in the Nose

Jubal calls a medical clinic because he has a UNIQUE condition that he’s been dealing with and it’s only getting worse. In fact, if you listen closely, you can hear what’s been bothering him over the phone. Hopefully the woman on the other line can help! Listen in the PHONE TAP.

