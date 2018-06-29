Credit: Satura

Second Date Update Podcast: Sneeze Attack

One of our listeners doesn’t understand why he didn’t get a second date…everything seemed to be going rather perfectly…SPARKS were flying in all directions. The problem is she just CAN’T be around him…even if she wanted to…and it’s not exactly the reason you would expect. Find out what in the 2nd Date Update!

