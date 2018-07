Justin, DJs Kutt & Jerry, and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team came out to the Mariners game at Safeco to cheer on the M’s at the ‘Turn Ahead the Clock’ game against the Kansas City Royals. We had Coors Light SWAG, free Mariners tickets, MOViN SWAG and an Enter to Win Beats Wireless Headphones! Thanks to everyone who stopped by the tent and took a picture. You can find your photo here!