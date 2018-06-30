Washington State Toy and Geek Fest (06-30-18)

If you enjoy comic books and super heroes then you should check out the Washington State Toy and Geek Fest! Jose and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team were hanging out at this action packed event giving away awesome prizes on their prize wheel and taking cool pictures with tons of listeners! There were tons of people dressed up in their favorite video game characters and tons of vendors to check out! Were you at the event? If you were, did you stop by the MOViN 92.5 tent and take a picture? Find your photo below!!

