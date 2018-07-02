YouTube Credit: Andrea Kristopher

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/2/18)

  • PICS & VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco got married over the weekend to professional equestrian, Karl Cook, in a lavish horseshoe themed ceremony….her sister officiated the wedding & accidentally said, “Kaley, will you promise to always put Kaley first?”
  • VIDEO: Beyonce got stuck on her stage & had to be rescued with a ladder!
  • PICS: Ariana Grande got a tattoo in honor of Pete Davidson’s firefighter dad who died in 9/11….and she’s also wearing a sweatshirt with his FACE ON IT
  • PICS: OMG Chrissy Teigen called out that LeBron James is going to the Lakers before he announced it as a joke and she was right!!!!
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl BROKE UP after over 2 years together and having their baby Bear
  • Roseanne Barr claims she’s been offered “SO MANY” TV ROLES already….do you believe her?
  • Owen Wilson is undergoing a PATERNITY TEST to see if a child is his!
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen delivers powerful speech with her baby Miles on her chest at Families Belong Together
  • PICS: Iggy Azalea’s new album cover is out…and it’s definitely different
  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian just posted the cutest bunny filter Insta video of baby True
  • PICS: Scarlett Johansson flips off fan while out with Colin Jost

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
