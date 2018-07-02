Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/2/18)

- PICS & VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco got married over the weekend to professional equestrian, Karl Cook, in a lavish horseshoe themed ceremony….her sister officiated the wedding & accidentally said, “Kaley, will you promise to always put Kaley first?”
- VIDEO: Beyonce got stuck on her stage & had to be rescued with a ladder!
- PICS: Ariana Grande got a tattoo in honor of Pete Davidson’s firefighter dad who died in 9/11….and she’s also wearing a sweatshirt with his FACE ON IT
- PICS: OMG Chrissy Teigen called out that LeBron James is going to the Lakers before he announced it as a joke and she was right!!!!
- Liam Payne and Cheryl BROKE UP after over 2 years together and having their baby Bear
- Roseanne Barr claims she’s been offered “SO MANY” TV ROLES already….do you believe her?
- Owen Wilson is undergoing a PATERNITY TEST to see if a child is his!
- VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen delivers powerful speech with her baby Miles on her chest at Families Belong Together
- PICS: Iggy Azalea’s new album cover is out…and it’s definitely different
- VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian just posted the cutest bunny filter Insta video of baby True
- PICS: Scarlett Johansson flips off fan while out with Colin Jost