Credit: BigStockPhoto**

Second Date Update PODCAST: My Ex Showed Up

Think about the worst possible thing that could happen on a first date…Well, this guy had something happen to him that is far WORSE than whatever you were thinking…Actually, its Jubal’s number one FEAR in a dating situation. You’ll have to tune into the Second Date Update to find out!

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.