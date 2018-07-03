Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/3/18)

YouTube Credit: Père Noèl

  • VIDEO: Watch Kim Kardashian catch a thirsty Kanye staring at Rihanna

  • VIDEO: Cardi B twerks to celebrate making history….the first female rapper with two Billboard #1s!
  • Jennifer Aniston is dating a TECH TITAN? 
  • PICS: One of the original self tying shoes from “Back to the Future” just sold for almost $100,o00
  • Drake’s “Scorpion” album is BREAKING all the Apple music records!
  • VIDEO: “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan talks about how he came to the country illegally with only $100 in his pocket
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen is getting mom shamed for one pic of her baby in the sun
  • Nicole Kidman asks waiters to only bring her HALF OF THE MEAL she orders
  • Meghan Markle’s royal wardrobe is worth $1 MILLION
  • Fake Bruce Springsteen is SCAMMING fans out of money!
  • Mila Kunis explains why DIVORCE & pregnancy rumors hurt her family so much
  • Evangeline Lilly is trying to get an ALL FEMALE MARVEL movie made….are you game?
  • Kim Kardashian DID NOT make it on Time’s Most Influential People on the Internet ilst

