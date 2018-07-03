BigStockPhoto

Phone Tap PODCAST: Furniture Friends

Jubal calls a contractor to ask a few questions about the new “friends” in his condo… Is Jubal referring to his furniture? Yes. Should you be scared? Definitely. Should you listen to the Phone Tap? Absolutely. Hear it in the PODCAST.

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.