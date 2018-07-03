Credit: Kasia Bialasiewicz

PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: Runaway Friend Of The Bride

One of our newlywed listeners is SHOCKED about recent events at her wedding…One of her good friends walked out half-way through her ceremony and now she wants ANSWERS! Will they be able to fix this friendship? Listen to her friend play the blame game in your Awkward Tuesday Phone Call!

