YouTube Credit: TMZ Live

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (7/5/18)

  • VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s Family is NOT happy Drake used an unreleased song

  • PICS: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted spending a romantic beach day together
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian confronts Khloe’s beau Tristan Thompson about blocking her on Instagram in hilarious video…and Khloe seems to be wearing a RING on her finger…is this an engagement??
  • VIDEO: Chance the Rapper proposed to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley!!
  • PICS: Ayesha and Stephen Curry welcome their new baby boy to the world
  • Lee Daniel says he DISCOVERED Cardi B and the proof is on his Instagram!

    #justanotherincrediblemomet #castinggirlgroup #everything @iamcardib #omg 😂👠❤️😜😜

    A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on

    • Meghan Markle hasn’t talked to her father since all the RUMORS about why he didn’t come to her wedding
    • PICS: Joey Chestnut crushes a 4th of July tradition of winning Nathan’s hot dog eating contest…74 hotdogs can you believe that?
    • PICS: Taylor Swift spent her Fourth throwing an insane party with nearly every celebrity imaginable!
