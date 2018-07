HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY EVERYONE! We here at MOViN 92.5 love the Freedom Fair in Tacoma not only for it’s awesome selection of food items, or it’s area full of radical bike stunts, but also it’s AMAZING fireworks show on Commencement Bay. We stayed there all day and made some noise in the party ride. Hopefully we attracted you over to see our booth full of 4th of July goodies! If you took a photo in the afternoon or evening, you can find it here!