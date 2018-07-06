Credit: AntonioGuillem

2nd Date Update PODCAST: Premature Question Popping

This is a Second Date Update that you will not BELIEVE…This is one of the most shocking phone calls we have ever had. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut and this guy holds nothing back because when you know you know…right? Listen to this LEGEND in the Second Date Update!

